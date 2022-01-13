Calif. Justices Say Payment For Unused Exhibits Up To Courts

By Dave Simpson (January 13, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- The costs of photocopied exhibits and demonstrative evidence that was never used at trial is not categorically recoverable but can be recovered at the discretion of the trial court, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday, resolving a split among Golden State appellate courts. The justices unanimously held that, based on one subsection of the Code of Civil Procedure, an appellate court was wrong to find that the Japanese sports apparel company ASICS was categorically entitled to recover the costs of evidence it did not ultimately present in its successful defense of a fraud suit. But, the justices held, based on a...

