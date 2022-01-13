5 Firms To Guide Eye Care Giant Bausch & Lomb's IPO Spinoff

By Tom Zanki (January 13, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- Canadian eye care giant Bausch & Lomb Corp. on Thursday filed for an initial public offering that will spin the company off from parent Bausch Health Companies Inc. in a cross-border transaction involving at least five law firms. Ontario-based Bausch & Lomb listed a preliminary fundraising target of $100 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The offering size could grow significantly, as $100 million is often a placeholder figure companies insert in order to calculate fees. IPO research firm Renaissance Capital said Bausch & Lomb could raise as much as $3 billion. The company declined to comment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS