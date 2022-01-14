E-Scooter Owners Urged To Check Insurance Wording

By Irene Madongo (January 14, 2022, 1:58 PM GMT) -- Owners of electronic scooters should carefully scrutinize the wording of their insurance policies, amid concerns that they might not be able to make a claim if they have an accident, Britain's financial dispute-resolving service has said. It is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on public roads, footpaths or in cycle lanes. And it is unlikely that an owner will get cover for personal injury or third-party liability if he or she rides an e-scooter in a public place, the Financial Ombudsman Service warned on Thursday. People can ride the scooters on private land where the public has no access, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS