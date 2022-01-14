Underwriters Prioritize Climate, Cyber-Regs In 2022 Biz Plan

By Martin Croucher (January 14, 2022, 3:27 PM GMT) -- A trade body for underwriters has said it will focus its lobbying efforts this year on climate change and cyber-insurance regulation. The International Underwriting Association said on Thursday that it will monitor and respond to "proposed changes to regulatory reporting requirements" for environmental and cybercrime risks on behalf of its members. The London-based association, which has 71 members in the wholesale insurance and reinsurance markets, made the pledge in a business plan for 2022. "Our most important task is assisting our members to effectively transfer and help mitigate the most pressing risks faced by their clients," Dave Matcham, chief executive of the...

