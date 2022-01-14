FCA Says Won't Pursue Firms That Fail To Report Short Sales

By Najiyya Budaly (January 14, 2022, 12:39 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has said that it will not act against businesses that fail to report a transaction as a short sale, as the U.K. considers whether to revamp its trade reporting regime after Brexit. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it will not go after firms that do not meet European rules which the U.K. had written into domestic law before the country left the EU. The Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, or MiFIR, forces banks and other firms in the sector that work in the European Union to disclose — in reports to the regulator — transaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS