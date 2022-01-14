UK Watchdog Investigating 'Greenwashing' In Fashion

By Morgan Conley (January 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust and consumer protection watchdog announced Friday that it was looking into the environmental claims of fashion companies to weed out businesses it believes are "greenwashing" their operations in a way that violates consumer protection law. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its review of the fashion retail sector comes on the heels of the release of guidelines intended to help companies comply with the country's consumer protection law when using their environmental footprint to market their products. Using misleading "green credentials" to sway customers' purchasing choices can not only lead to a...

