Head Of Bankruptcy Watchdog Office To Retire After 17 Years

By Vince Sullivan (January 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- The director of the United States Trustee Program will retire at the end of March after nearly 17 years at the helm of the federal bankruptcy watchdog office, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Clifford J. White III became the acting director of the program — which oversees the administration of the bankruptcy process in most of the country — in May 2005, and was appointed as the full-time director the next year. His retirement will become effective March 31. "I want to express my appreciation to Cliff, not only for his 17 years of leadership of...

