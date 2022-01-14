Cannabis Bill Roundup: Fla. Eyes Multiple Legalization Plans

By Sam Reisman (January 14, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- With most state legislatures now in session, the past week saw a glut of cannabis and drug reform bills get introduced and even make advancements to the next chamber. Here are some of the major bills Law360 is looking at in Florida, Delaware and Mississippi. In Florida this week, at least three new proposals to legalize the adult use of cannabis were introduced by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. H.B. 467, sponsored by Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, would vest regulatory oversight with a new Division of Cannabis Management under the state's Department Agriculture and Consumer Services. The bill would...

