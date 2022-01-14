Feds Escape Due Process Claim In Immigrant Records Fight

By Brian Dowling (January 14, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Boston on Friday excised constitutional claims from a lawsuit brought by lawyers and law firms claiming the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies illegally withhold case documents from immigrants to ambush them at removal and asylum hearings. U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said the plaintiffs — the nonprofit Greater Boston Legal Services, two small law firms and their attorneys — can't bring due process claims against the agencies because the allegations concern the due process rights of their clients, not those of the lawyers or firms themselves. The lawyers and legal groups, represented by a team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS