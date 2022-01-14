Up Next At High Court: Stolen Pissarro, Campaign Finance

By Jimmy Hoover (January 14, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will cover the gamut in the coming week's oral arguments, from Ted Cruz's challenge of restrictions on candidate lending to a free speech showdown over Boston's city hall flag poles. Plus, the justices will enter the world of Nazi art theft in the case of a stolen Pissarro featuring the return of high-powered lawyer David Boies to First Street. Ted Cruz's challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) The court will finish up its January session the week of Jan....

