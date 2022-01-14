4 Things To Know About Biden's Latest Fed Picks

By Jon Hill (January 14, 2022, 10:58 PM EST) -- The White House's latest nominees for the Federal Reserve Board include a Wall Street critic, an economist who has studied the effects of discrimination, and an economist who has written on poverty and employment. Here are four things to know as President Joe Biden moves to remake the nation's central bank. Biden announced on Friday that he plans to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve on the Fed's Board of Governors as vice chair for supervision, the top bank oversight role at the central bank. Raskin, who started her career at Mayer Brown LLP and Alston & Bird LLP, was previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS