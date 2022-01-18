Libertarian Groups Urge High Court To Review Bar Dues Row

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Several libertarian legal and media groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fifth Circuit ruling that determined the State Bar of Texas can't require lawyers to join and pay dues that are used to fund "nongermane" activities. The Pacific Legal Foundation, Cato Institute, Atlantic Legal Foundation and Reason Foundation submitted an amicus brief on Friday urging the high court to reconsider its previous rulings upholding the right for states to require lawyers to pay dues to state bar associations in light of a Fifth Circuit ruling in July that declared it unconstitutional to require lawyers to join and pay...

