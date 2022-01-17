Global COVID Insurance Losses Pegged At $43B, Analysts Say

By Martin Croucher (January 17, 2022, 12:38 PM GMT) -- The global insurance industry has paid out $43.5 billion so far in claims connected to the COVID-19 crisis, as analysts said on Monday they estimated the bill is unlikely to climb much higher. Investment bank Berenberg said that early warnings that the pandemic could result in a bill of more than $100 billion for the global insurance industry now looked "improbable." Most insurers and reinsurers have introduced exclusions on policy renewals since the start of the health crisis, refusing to grant further cover for business closures or event cancellations caused by COVID-19. The effect of that has been fewer claims in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS