PwC Faces Wider Watchdog Probe Over Babcock Audits

By Najiyya Budaly (January 17, 2022, 11:44 AM GMT) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday that it is extending a probe into audits carried out by PwC of the books of British aerospace and defense company Babcock International to include the financial years ending 2019 and 2020. The regulator said it already has an investigation underway into audit work of the aerospace and defense company performed by PwC. (iStock) The Financial Reporting Council said that it has launched an investigation into the statutory audits by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP of the consolidated financial statements of Babcock International Group PLC for the years to the end of March 2019 and 2020. The FRC...

