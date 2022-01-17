Credit Suisse Chairman Resigns After Board Investigation

By Najiyya Budaly (January 17, 2022, 2:42 PM GMT) -- The chairman of Credit Suisse, António Horta-Osório, resigned on Monday after acknowledging that "a number of my personal actions" have caused difficulties for the Swiss bank and compromised his ability to lead its operations. Credit Suisse Group AG said that Horta-Osório's decision to step down followed an investigation mandated by the bank's board of directors into his activities, although the lender did not provide details. The company also declined to comment on media reports that the Portuguese banker had been under investigation for allegedly violating COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in the U.K. and Switzerland. "I regret that a number of my personal...

