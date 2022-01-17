FCA Cancels Listing Of Payments Biz After AML Concerns

By Irene Madongo (January 17, 2022, 4:31 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog has revoked the registration of small payments company Sumer 62 for failing to meet conditions as a payments institution, after the U.K. tax office raised a red flag. The business was registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2019. But, in October 2020, HM Revenue & Customs removed the company from a register maintained under anti-money laundering regulations, according to an FCA document issued on Friday. The watchdog said it issued Sumer 62 with a warning notice in November 2021. The City watchdog told the business of its ruling to cancel the registration or refer the matter...

