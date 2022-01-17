KPMG Partner Says Junior Auditors Lied To Him Over Carillion

By Richard Crump (January 17, 2022, 6:12 PM GMT) -- The former KPMG partner responsible for auditing Carillion denied forging documents to mislead regulators inspecting his work, claiming at a disciplinary hearing in London on Monday that he was "deceived" by junior colleagues. The Financial Reporting Council has accused Peter Meehan and four KPMG auditors of fabricating minutes of meetings and spreadsheets to present a more favorable picture of the firm's 2016 Carillion audit. Meehan, 60, told the tribunal he had "absolutely no idea" that junior members of his team had manufactured false documents and passed them off as contemporaneous records of the firm's audit of Carillion, the major government contractor that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS