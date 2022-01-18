Solicitors Body Mulls Mandatory Cyber-Insurance For Firms

By Irene Madongo (January 18, 2022, 3:01 PM GMT) -- The licensed conveyors' watchdog has launched a consultation on whether it should make stand-alone insurance for cyberattacks compulsory as it looks to update its policy on professional indemnity cover. The Council for Licensed Conveyancers said on Monday that the last review, in 2016, had prompted a move toward a scheme that gave the practices it regulates access to insurers under the program. A regulated practice can seek cover from any insurer that is part of the scheme, with a £2 million ($2.7 million) minimum level of cover for every claim made. The organization said it believes the time has come to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS