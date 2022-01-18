Audit Watchdog's Budget Rises, Expects More Enforcement

By Najiyya Budaly (January 18, 2022, 3:37 PM GMT) -- Britain's audit watchdog said Tuesday that its costs will rise by £9.1 million ($12.4 million) to £60.6 million in 2022 as it transitions into a tougher agency with an increased focus on enforcement cases. The Financial Reporting Council said that it has set aside the extra cash, after spending £51.5 million last year, in the final leg of its journey toward its transformation into the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority. The FRC said it expects ARGA will be created in 2023. The FRC said its move toward transitioning to ARGA would also require an increase in headcount from 417 employees to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS