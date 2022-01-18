Gov't To Shield Consumers From Misleading Crypto-Asset Ads

By Najiyya Budaly (January 18, 2022, 1:39 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog will police how crypto-assets are promoted to ensure that adverts follow the same high standards as stocks and insurance products, the government said on Tuesday. HM Treasury said that it will legislate to bring advertisements for crypto-assets, which include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, within the scope of laws on financial promotions. This will give the Financial Conduct Authority power to hold promotions for crypto-assets to the same standards of other financial products, the Treasury said. The country is balancing innovation with the need to ensure that adverts for crypto-assets do not mislead consumers, the government added....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS