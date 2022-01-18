Former IT Exec Ducks Testimony In FCA Trial Over Depression

By Richard Crump (January 18, 2022, 4:06 PM GMT) -- The former boss of an IT company who has chosen not to testify in his market abuse trial suffers from a "severe" depression that would impair his ability to give evidence, a mental health expert told the jury at a London court on Tuesday. Dr. Ian Cumming, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said that Fraser Fisher, former chief executive of Redcentric PLC, would find it difficult to concentrate and weigh up and respond to evidence because of his depressive illness. Fisher had developed a "sense of persecution" and a fatalistic view of the proceedings, Dr. Cumming said. His condition means that his ability to...

