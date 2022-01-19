FCA Warns EU Firms To Follow Rules Or Be Shut Down

By Najiyya Budaly (January 19, 2022, 2:43 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog warned European financial companies that they must follow post-Brexit U.K. standards to continue operating in Britain, after banning four of the bloc's firms that had ignored its information requests. The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it has canceled the temporary permissions regime of four firms based in the European Union, after the firms repeatedly ignored mandatory requests from the watchdog for information about their businesses. The post-Brexit regime allows financial companies in the bloc to continue serving U.K. customers while they apply for a formal license. But firms are expected to "engage with the authority in an...

