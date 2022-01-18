Linklaters Hires Partner For New Singapore Funds Practice

By Matt Perez (January 18, 2022, 1:06 PM EST) -- Linklaters LLP on Tuesday announced the launch of a new investment funds practice in Singapore with the hiring of a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner. Joel Seow joins Linklaters as a partner after nearly three years at Morgan Lewis. Along with recently hired partners Betty Yap and Carl Fernandes, Seow's addition bolsters the law firm's funds group. "We are pleased to welcome Joel to our Singapore office," said the firm's global head of investment funds Silke Bernard in a statement. "Joel is an established practitioner in the global funds space, and his experience will be invaluable in helping us...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS