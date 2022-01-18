Pa. School District Must Keep Mask Mandate During ADA Suit

By Matthew Santoni (January 18, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- Students in a Pittsburgh-area school district had to keep wearing masks when they returned to class Tuesday, after a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order to a group of parents who claimed lifting the district's mask mandate violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan blocked part of the North Allegheny School District board's Dec. 8 vote that said masks would be optional as of Jan. 18, ruling that the parents had met their burden of showing that the policy violated the law by forcing medically vulnerable students to choose between an increased risk of contracting COVID-19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS