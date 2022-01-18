Perkins Coie Moves Office Opening Back To Feb. 28

By Matt Perez (January 18, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP, one of the country's largest law firms, informed its staff that its official office return date has been pushed back to Feb. 28 due to the state of the pandemic with the emergence of the omicron variant, a spokesperson for the firm told Law360 on Tuesday. Perkins Coie initially planned to formally return to its offices in early October before the delta variant of COVID-19 spread through the country last fall. While it eyed January as a return date in September, it's now further delayed the date due to the significantly more contagious omicron variant. "The firm has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS