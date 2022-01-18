Wilson Sonsini Adds Ex-Netherlands Ambassador In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 18, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added a senior of counsel with significant international relations experience to its government investigations practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Timothy Broas joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office after most-recently working as a Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP lawyer for a little over three years, according to his LinkedIn profile. From 2014 to 2016, Broas served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, nominated by former President Barack Obama. The firm said Broas' responsibilities extend to counseling domestic and foreign corporations, as well as individuals and governments on a number of criminal...

