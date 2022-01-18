Sen. Brown Aims For Quick Action On Biden's Fed Picks

By Jon Hill (January 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Tuesday that he wants to move quickly on confirming the White House's nominees for the Federal Reserve but sees less urgency on lining up permanent appointees for other top banking regulatory vacancies. On a call with reporters, Brown said he hopes to hold a confirmation hearing in early February for Sarah Bloom Raskin, whom President Joe Biden announced on Friday as his pick for Fed supervision vice chair, as well as Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, who have been tapped for Fed governor seats. Brown also said he is aiming to move them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS