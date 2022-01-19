'Gold Hawgs' Crypto Exec Hogged Investments, SEC Says

By Elise Hansen (January 19, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- An executive of now-defunct cryptocurrency venture Gold Hawgs misused about $123,000 in investor funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Colorado federal court. The SEC on Tuesday accused Colorado resident Paul Garcia of using investments in Gold Hawgs Development Corp. for unrelated expenses, including personal costs. Garcia served as Gold Hawgs' chief financial officer and was a 50% owner, according to the agency. Gold Hawgs told investors it was developing a cryptocurrency dubbed the "gold hawg" token, which would purportedly be backed by gold, according to the suit. The venture raised roughly $400,000 from 16 investors, who were told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS