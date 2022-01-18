Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Sues Dehumidifier Manufacturer For Fire Damages

By Hope Patti (January 18, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- An insurer says it is entitled to recover damages from an appliance manufacturer and its subsidiaries for a fire caused by a dehumidifier that they produced and sold despite knowing that the product was defective and dangerous, according to a suit filed in Wisconsin federal court Tuesday.

Germantown Mutual Insurance Co. sued MJC America, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong and California, alleging that the companies' negligence and failure to recall the product led to a house fire in Wisconsin.

Germantown insured Irene Beske at the time her Wisconsin home caught fire on Oct. 9, 2020. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!