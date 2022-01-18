Insurer Sues Dehumidifier Manufacturer For Fire Damages

By Hope Patti (January 18, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- An insurer says it is entitled to recover damages from an appliance manufacturer and its subsidiaries for a fire caused by a dehumidifier that they produced and sold despite knowing that the product was defective and dangerous, according to a suit filed in Wisconsin federal court Tuesday. Germantown Mutual Insurance Co. sued MJC America, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong and California, alleging that the companies' negligence and failure to recall the product led to a house fire in Wisconsin. Germantown insured Irene Beske at the time her Wisconsin home caught fire on Oct. 9, 2020. According...

