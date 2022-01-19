Bank Co. Says Insurers Must Cover Losses After $88M Deal

By Hope Patti (January 19, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Ally Financial, which agreed to pay $87.5 million and forgive $700 million in loan debt to settle a class action in March, has sued its excess insurers for denying coverage of the settlement and leaving Ally with a $3 million bill for defense fees. The bank holding company said that U.S. Specialty Insurance, Illinois National Insurance and Markel Bermuda Ltd. had an obligation to indemnify Ally for its losses and wrongly denied coverage under their policies' "prior acts" exclusion, according to the complaint removed to federal court on Tuesday. The notice of removal, filed by U.S. Specialty, stated that Ally is...

