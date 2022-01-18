Hemp Processor Made Off With $2M, Ex-Partner Says

By Sam Reisman (January 18, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- An Idaho-based machine builder claims that a onetime business partner in a Montana hemp processing venture terminated the project and absconded with more than $2 million, according to a new lawsuit filed in Montana federal court. Jeremiah Skaggs alleged on Friday that a Texas company called Isotex Health LLC planned to build a hemp processing facility in Lincoln, Montana, to extract CBD, and brought on an Oregon man named Clinton Boone to realize the project. Skaggs alleged in the complaint that he moved to Lincoln in 2019 to work on the venture, and that he agreed to a split with Boone in...

