COVID Derails Boies' In-Person Supreme Court Arguments

By Jimmy Hoover (January 18, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- David Boies became the third lawyer this month to dial into U.S. Supreme Court arguments by phone after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, which prevented his first return to the high court lectern in nearly 10 years. Boies argued remotely Tuesday on behalf of heirs seeking the return of a famous Camille Pissarro painting from a Spanish museum that was plundered by the Nazis. The high-powered Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorney, hoping to make his first argument in the court since 2013, could not meet the court's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for advocates appearing in person. "David Boies...

