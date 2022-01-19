Jackson Lewis Picks Up 4 Attys To Launch Nashville Team

By Abby Wargo (January 19, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has added a quartet of lawyers from Burr & Forman, Ogletree and Webb Sanders to plant the firm's flag in Nashville, Tennessee. Stephen Price, who joins Jackson Lewis from Burr & Forman LLP, will be the Nashville office managing principal. Jennifer S. Rusie, formerly with Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, and Leslie Sanders and Daniel Crowell from Webb Sanders PLLC will work alongside Price as principals, Jackson Lewis announced Tuesday. "What's exciting is this is an opportunity to bring what Jackson Lewis has in terms of resources and personnel here to bear in Nashville with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS