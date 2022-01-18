Exchanges Fine Routing Firm $960K For Erroneous Orders

By Tom Zanki (January 18, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on Tuesday fined trade execution firm SpeedRoute LLC a combined $960,000 for allegedly failing to implement risk management controls that resulted in a string of erroneous orders over more than four years. After parallel investigations, the exchanges fined and censured SpeedRoute, which provides electronic trade-routing and execution services for broker-dealers. In agreeing to the settlements, SpeedRoute neither admitted nor denied the exchanges' findings. The NYSE censured and fined SpeedRoute $510,000 for allegedly failing to maintain a system of risk management controls and supervisory procedures from Aug. 17, 2017, to Nov. 5,...

