Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Florida Seeks End To Suit Over COVID-19 School Rules Ban

By Nathan Hale (January 18, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- Florida is opposing a bid by parents of schoolchildren with various disabilities to amend their federal lawsuit challenging state restrictions on local school boards' measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, saying their proposal does not remedy previous shortcomings.

In a pair of filings Monday, the governor's office and the Florida Department of Health voiced their opposition to the parents' motion and also asked the Miami district court to reopen their motion to dismiss.

"All of the problems identified in the state defendants' fully briefed motion to dismiss the original complaint are equally or even more pronounced in the proposed amended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!