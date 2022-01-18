Florida Seeks End To Suit Over COVID-19 School Rules Ban

By Nathan Hale (January 18, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- Florida is opposing a bid by parents of schoolchildren with various disabilities to amend their federal lawsuit challenging state restrictions on local school boards' measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, saying their proposal does not remedy previous shortcomings. In a pair of filings Monday, the governor's office and the Florida Department of Health voiced their opposition to the parents' motion and also asked the Miami district court to reopen their motion to dismiss. "All of the problems identified in the state defendants' fully briefed motion to dismiss the original complaint are equally or even more pronounced in the proposed amended...

