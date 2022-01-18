LA Dodgers Snag Washington Football Team's Top Atty

By Lauren Berg (January 18, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- The top attorney for the professional football team in Washington, D.C., is saying goodbye to snow flurries and hello to the bright sunshine of Los Angeles as he joins the Dodgers baseball team as assistant general manager. Damon Jones, a former Covington & Burling LLP attorney, joins the Dodgers as a vice president, assistant general manager and baseball legal counsel, the team announced Tuesday in a news statement naming former MLB pitcher Brandon Gomes the Dodgers' general manager. Jones switched teams just 14 months after signing on as the Washington Football Team's chief legal officer last November. There, he was tasked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS