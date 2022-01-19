What's Next For COVID-Era Emergency Use Medical Devices

By Joshua Oyster, Beth Weinman and Helen Ryan (January 19, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- In late December 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued two draft guidance documents regarding unapproved medical devices that the FDA has allowed to be marketed during the COVID-19 pandemic: one details transition plans for devices issued emergency use authorizations, or EUAs, under Section 564 of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act;[1] the other addresses devices subject to the FDA's COVID-19-related enforcement policies.[2] The two companion documents aim to prepare manufacturers and other stakeholders for a return to normal operations, i.e., "when the COVID-19 PHE under ... the Public Health Service Act has expired and/or the relevant device COVID-19...

