Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Giuliani, Other Trump Allies

By Craig Clough (January 18, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued subpoenas Tuesday to four people it says promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and attempted to disrupt the certification process, including former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Subpoenas were also issued to attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn. Giuliani promoted election fraud claims and tried to convince state legislators to overturn election results, while Powell promoted election fraud claims in litigation and public appearances on behalf of Trump, according to the committee. "The Select Committee is looking into the causes that...

