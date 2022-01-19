Insurer Demands Supplier Pay $13M For Chemical Explosion

By Hope Patti (January 19, 2022, 2:10 PM EST) -- A Starr Insurance unit said it is entitled to recover $12.8 million from a water treatment chemical manufacturer whose chemicals caused an explosion at a plant operated by its policyholder, according to a suit filed in West Virginia federal court. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Starr Technical Risks Agency Inc. said Clearon Corp. failed to provide reasonable care when supplying chemicals to Optima Chemical Group LLC, resulting in an explosion at the company's plant in Belle, West Virginia, in December 2020. "As a direct and proximate result of [Clearon's] negligence, the chemical overheated and reached a combustible temperature, resulting in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS