Q&A With Anchorage Digital's New Chief Risk Officer

By Elise Hansen (January 19, 2022, 9:03 AM EST) -- Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital's new chief risk officer, Rachel Anderika, sees cryptocurrency as an opportunity to upend payments and banking, and thinks the cryptocurrency space is on the cusp of a regulatory renaissance. Anchorage Digital, the first cryptocurrency bank to receive federal charter approval, announced Anderika's arrival on Wednesday. Anderika arrives fresh off a brief stint at Silicon Valley Bank and a roughly eight-year tenure at Promontory Financial Group, a bank regulatory consulting firm owned by IBM. She helped found Promontory's digital assets risk and compliance team and helped develop the first bank supervisory guidance specific to cryptocurrency with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS