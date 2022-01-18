$100K Student Debt Discharged In Ailing Man's Ch. 7 Case

By Jeff Montgomery (January 18, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- Finding that a prevailing test for student loan hardship discharges has become "unmoored" from its origins, a Delaware bankruptcy judge granted a Chapter 7 discharge of a long-unemployed and underemployed, physically challenged man's nearly $100,000 student loan debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein ruled Friday that Ryan K. Wolfson met the three standards required under the so-called Brunner test, which include showing that the individual has made a good faith effort but is unable to maintain a minimal standard of living if forced to repay student loans under any payback plans. Wolfson, who has epilepsy but has never applied for...

