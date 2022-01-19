Marketer Says Racial Bias Drove Pa. Lab's Contract Breach

By Matthew Santoni (January 19, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania medical laboratory failed to pay a St. Louis marketing firm bonuses it was owed for drumming up business and terminated their contract early, allegedly because the marketing firm's owner was Black, according to a lawsuit the firm has filed in Pennsylvania federal court. GF Industries of Missouri says it outperformed the goals in its contract with Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Lehigh Valley Genomics and was owed an estimated $444,000 in bonuses under that contract. But the lab only paid $100,000 in bonuses, allegedly gave better treatment to white-owned firms, and had directors — Lisa Jackson and Robert Dunn — who allegedly...

