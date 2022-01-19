Pensions Industry Body Criticizes Gov't Investment Rules

By Martin Croucher (January 19, 2022, 2:52 PM GMT) -- A government plan to adjust charges on retirement savers might not succeed in boosting investment in the wider economy, a pensions industry body has warned. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the charge cap on defined contributions would effectively water down protections on savers without clear evidence that it will result in wider investment. The group was responding to a consultation by the Department for Work and Pensions in December on removing investment performance fees from within the cap. Officials hope the measures will mean that defined contribution pension schemes will be more likely to invest...

