KPMG Fined £3M Over Botched Audit Of Doomed Drinks Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (January 19, 2022, 10:21 AM GMT) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday that it has fined KPMG £3 million ($4 million) for "serious" breaches of requirements when completing the statutory audits of a British alcohol supplier that collapsed into administration in 2018. The FRC has said it imposed a financial sanction and a severe reprimand against KPMG over its audits of a drinks supplier. (iStock) The Financial Reporting Council said it imposed a financial sanction of £3.01 million and a severe reprimand against KPMG LLP over its audits of Conviviality PLC, which owns the Bargain Booze and Wine Rack chains, for the financial years ending April 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS