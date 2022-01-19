New FCA Rules Limit Digital Products To Seasoned Investors

By Najiyya Budaly (January 19, 2022, 11:54 AM GMT) -- Only experienced investors will be able to respond to adverts for crypto-assets under proposals floated by the City watchdog on Wednesday, after the government said the regulator would police financial promotions of these products. The Financial Conduct Authority said that it plans to categorize the marketing of digital assets — cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether — as "restricted mass-market investments." The move will mean that only consumers who are classed as high-net-worth or sophisticated investors — those with more experience than so-called retail customers — will be able to respond to advertisements promoting the financial products. The changes are part...

