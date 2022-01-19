EU Eyes 3-Year Extension To Allow Use Of UK Clearinghouses

By Irene Madongo (January 19, 2022, 3:12 PM GMT) -- The European Union is consulting on extending permission for the bloc's lenders to continue using clearinghouses in London beyond a June 2022 deadline, as it seeks to prevent a threat to financial stability. The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said on Tuesday that it will soon begin a consultation with member states on a three-year extension to regulatory "equivalence" to the end of June 2025. Under equivalence rules, the EU grants countries access to its markets if it recognizes that their regulations are as stringent as its own. Clearinghouses guarantee that securities and derivatives transactions can be completed by taking...

