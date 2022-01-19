DC Circ. Appears Wary Of Okla. Coal Ash Rule Challenge

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 19, 2022, 2:32 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel of judges on Wednesday questioned whether green groups have legal standing to pursue their claim that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency illegally approved Oklahoma's coal ash permitting plan. The judges spent much of the time allotted to oral argument in Waterkeeper Alliance's case against the EPA trying to figure out if the court is in a position to provide redress to the groups' claims. Waterkeeper is asking the court to vacate the EPA's approval of the coal ash program and have the agency issue minimum standards for public participation in coal ash program approval processes. Circuit Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS