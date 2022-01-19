NY AG Alleges Financial Misdeeds At Trump Family Business

By Joshua Rosenberg (January 19, 2022, 10:14 AM EST) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James uncovered evidence the Trump Organization fraudulently misvalued assets in order to reap economic gain, her office said in a court filing seeking to compel testimony from the former president and his children. Among the allegations in Tuesday's filing is a claim that the Trump Organization overstated the values of conservation easements at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Antczak) In a motion filed late Tuesday in state court, James alleged the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain numerous economic benefits, including tax deductions and loans. James seeks testimony...

