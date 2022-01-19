EU Insurers Call For Changes To Solvency Rules

By Martin Croucher (January 19, 2022, 3:57 PM GMT) -- European insurers have said that capital adequacy regulations for the industry need to be amended, to free up cash to invest in the region's economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. Brussels-based lobby Insurance Europe said on Tuesday that the Solvency II Directive as it is currently drafted causes "excessive capital burdens" that tie up cash that could be funneled elsewhere, and adds to costs for policyholders. The trade body was responding to a consultation by the European Commission. The bloc's executive arm published last year a wide-ranging set of changes to Solvency II, in a bid to free up €90...

