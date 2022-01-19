Cooley Nabs Government Enforcement Team From Buckley

By Matt Perez (January 19, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP on Wednesday announced the hiring of a financial services team from Buckley LLP, with the group focusing on defending clients in government enforcement actions and litigation. Michelle Rogers, Katherine Katz and Joshua Kotin join the firm as partners, along with Katherine Halliday as a special counsel. Kotin will work out of the firm's Chicago office, while the rest will be based in Washington, D.C. "This team includes very highly regarded practitioners and leaders in the financial services government enforcement and litigation space," Michael Attanasio, chair of Cooley's global litigation department, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome...

